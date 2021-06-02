Willacy County deputies arrest man wanted for parole violation after he abandons vehicle

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men who left an abandoned car on the side of the road and discovered that one of them had an arrest warrant for a parole violation.

Willacy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a silver passenger car left on the side of the road near the intersection of FM 1762 and the U.S. 77 Frontage Road north of Raymondville.

Witnesses told deputies that two men were seen running away from the abandoned vehicle.

Investigators searched the area and located the men in a field south of the location.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested the two men at the scene.

One of the men, Eduardo Sanchez, was wanted for a parole violation for aggravated robbery.