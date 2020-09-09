Willacy County curfew to remain in place

Harlinge, Texas (KVEO)—Willacy County officials held a press conference on Wednesday to give updates on the ongoing response to COVID-19.

County officials reminded residents of the mandated orders on behalf of the state and the County. “You must wear facial coverings when entering any business and business employees must also wear facial coverings” said Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez

The mandated County curfew will remain in place until further notice. The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those 17 years old and under. For those 17 and over, the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Law enforcement will continue to enforce these orders.” said Gonzalez “Please protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Dr. Mari Sanchez, Willacy County Health officer, said the County starting seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases when businesses began reopening.

“This virus is deadly. We have lost a lot of friends, a lot of relatives” said Sanchez “When you wear a face mask, you have a good chance at not spreading the virus”

As of Wednesday morning, Willacy County has a total of 1,146 positive COVID-19 cases, 44 COVID-19 related deaths and 1021 recoveries.

To watch the complete press conference, click below: