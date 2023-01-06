WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery.

Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police.

Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown eyes.

Martinez also has tattoos on his upper left arm, upper right arm and right leg, police said.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Willacy County 24-hour dispatch at (956) 689-5577, ext. 4, or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on our Willacy County Sheriff’s app.