FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures in Edinburg, Texas. There have been record subzero temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma, and Greenland is warmer than normal. Snow fell in Greece and Turkey. Meteorologists blame the all-too-familiar polar vortex. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Willacy County’s Office of Emergency Management asks residents to fill out a survey to report damages from the recent winter freeze.

“It is very important that residents and businesses report their damage so the State receives the amount of financial support from the federal government needed to assist residents,” the press release stated.

Click here to access the online survey, or scan the QR code provided.