WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The effects of severe weather caused much damage in parts of Willacy County and now leaders with the Emergency Management Department are asking people to report that activity.

“I honestly thought a tree was going to fall,” Raymondville resident Luz Guajardo said.

Standing water, uprooted trees, and damages to property were just some of the many things those living in Willacy County went through as severe weather passed their way.

“At first I heard there was some hail going to come in so me and my mom we moved the car into the garage so it wouldn’t get damaged. And then like 30 seconds later it started raining really bad,” Guajardo said.

Leaders with the Willacy County EMS & Emergency Management say they have gotten reports of flying debris due to the strong winds.

Crews are working with other agencies to pinpoint the recent wind activity.

“We got some very strong winds and we’re working with the National Weather Service in Brownsville to get a real good idea of how strong the winds were right now we got some were clocked at 57mph that came through here we’re getting reports from people that they think they saw what appeared to be cloud rotation,” Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres said.

Officials are asking for those living in the area with damages to come forward.

“We need to be able to document if you suffered any damages,” Torres said.

Emergency crews say even though there were damages throughout but things could have been much worse.

“Considering the size of the storm and how severe it was predicted we did quite well,” Torres said.

If you live in Raymondville and have storm damage your asked to call the police department at (956) 689-2441.

If you live outside of Raymondville but live in Willacy County and have storm damage, you can reach out to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 689-5576.

For more information on how to report damages you can call the Willacy EMS & Emergency Management office at (956) 689-5456.