SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard saved a 72-year-old man this week on South Padre Island.

The boater was “reported overdue” after setting out on a Sunday night fishing trip in the Laguna Madre and Arroyo Colorado area, officials said.

The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center, which serves an area that includes the Rio Grande Valley, received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse, saying her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island.

However, he did not return as scheduled.

At 2 a.m. Monday, a Coast Guard helicopter crew located the overdue fisherman on his boat, which was aground near Green Island. The Dolphin crew hoisted the boater and transported him to the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport in Los Fresnos, where his wife met him.

The owner of the vessel will arrange for the boat’s salvage.

“It’s essential to tell someone where you are going and when you intend to return prior to heading out on the water,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Josuah Chears-Stevens, command duty officer, Sector Corpus Christi. “In the event of an emergency, that information can greatly aid our search and rescue crews in locating you, as it did in this case.”

Fortunately in this case, the wife was able to tell rescuers about the husband’s fishing plans.