BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who they say shot at her husband’s truck and then burned his clothes.

Valeria Gracia, 26, was arrested on March 25 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the Laureles area, east of San Benito, and made contact with the victim. The man told deputies Gracia, who is his wife, crashed her vehicle into his truck and burned his clothing in their front yard.

To avoid any further confrontation he told deputies he left for his sister’s house.

After a couple of hours, the victim returned to his residence and Gracia confronted him. He said they began to argue and according to deputies, Gracia brandished a weapon and fired a round striking the radiator of her husband’s truck.

At the time of the shooting, the husband was standing next to his truck, according to deputies.

After conducting a follow-up in a nearby residence, Gracia was located and apprehended. She was questioned by deputies, they say she confessed.

Gracia was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.