MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide that occurred this morning.

According to police, a call came in at 8:44 a.m. from an elderly man who told police he shot his wife.

When police arrived at the 2000 block of Amy Street they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The wife was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital.

The husband was pronounced dead hours later, Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores, said.

According to Mission police, the crime scene is still active.