BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wienerschnitzel and Teriyaki Madness are scheduled to come to Brownsville at the same location by the end of the year, documents show.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction on the first Wienerschnitzel and Teriyaki Madness to come to the Lower Valley will begin in October at Lourdes Landings, located at 7501 Padre Island Hwy.

Known for its chili dogs and corndogs Wienerschnitzel has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year, according to its website.

The closest location in Texas is the Corpus Christi area.

With the closest franchise location in San Antonio, Teriyaki Madness locals will be some of the few to enjoy the large bowls of teriyaki chicken.

Both eateries are expected to be open by December 2023.