HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just in time for the Big Game the chicken wing shortage seen this past summer will be a thing of the past.

At least that is the case for restaurants and suppliers in the Rio Grande Valley.

When stores reopened after being closed during the pandemic, we saw supply chain shortages limit the availability of chicken wings.

Places like ‘Wing Stop’ started offering chicken ‘thigh’ specials to compensate for the lack of wings.

This year, COVID-19 cases are not creating a personnel shortage for his suppliers and supply is back to normal, according to Eddie Rios, buyer for Junior’s Supermarket in San Juan.

But almost a year later, Rios said prices have not returned to normal.

“Last year the biggest issue was big companies where we get the merchandise would get covid-19 and were short on personnel,” said Rios. “We see a little bit of an increase [in prices], at least 5 or 10 percent, but not on all the items just some of them.”

Inflation and transportation costs are to blame for the slight increase, according to Rios.

ValleyCentral also reached out to H-E-B and received the following statement:

“While we have seen increased demand for chicken wings since the beginning of the pandemic, our supply is good. H-E-B has fresh and fully-cooked wing options for customers to choose from while gearing up for the Big Game.” Linda Tovar, H-E-B Senior Manager, Public Affairs

You can watch the Big Game on NBC Local 23 at 5:30 p.m.