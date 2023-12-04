EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The end of the year can be a good reminder to clear out expired medication as keeping it could lead to health problems.

Taking expired medication can be more harmful than we may think. The Food and Drug Administration suggests avoiding taking any medication past its expiration date. This is because the medicine can be less effective or could have a change in its chemical composition. Expired medication can also fail to treat infections and lead to serious illnesses and antibiotic resistance.

“It’s recommended that all medications that are expired be discarded. So, these meds should not be utilized as they can potentially harm the patient or harm individuals, and potentially can have some mild up to severe side effects,” said Ron Ozuna, Pharmacy Coordinator at DHR Health.

According to the CDC, each year about 50,000 children end up in the ER due to ingesting medication that was not stored properly.

Experts say medicine should be stored in a cool, dry place.

“It should be in a location that’s kind of dry, less humid as some of the tablets and some of the capsules that are stored may break down and the actual composition of the medication can break down,” said Ozuna.

Experts suggest avoiding keeping medication in high-temperature areas. You should also read the labels to check for specific storage instructions.

Typically, police departments host take-back events where the public can dispose of expired or unwanted medication.

You can check with local departments to find out when and where a take-back event will be taking place.