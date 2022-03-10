EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, ballot boards finalized the last mail-in ballot corrections to complete the count for this year’s primary elections.

According to officials at the Hidalgo County Elections Department, only the Democratic vote-by-mail ballots have been done counting, resulting in 488 out of about 2,400 votes being rejected.

Meanwhile, the Republican ballot board in Hidalgo County has finalized their review and the official vote canvas will be posted on Thursday.

Willacy County reported having an overall total of 8 ballots rejected out of a total of 66 that were sent in. ValleyCentral reached out to Starr County but did not respond.

In Cameron County, of the more than 2,400 Democratic election mail-in ballots 111 were rejected.

“We had 111 ballots that were ultimately rejected because they did not have the proper identification information that is now required by Senate Bill 1,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

Garza reported 262 Republican mail-in ballots were received.

“We had about 24 ballots that were ultimately rejected because they were incomplete after we received it,” said Garza.

Senate Bill 1 imposed new vote-by-mail laws in Texas and Garza said the new laws caused historically high rejection rates.

“This is significantly higher than what we would see during a normal election selection in the past if there had been 12 ballots rejected overall it would’ve been high so seeing this 8% rejection rate in both parties is high and I think is a direct result of Senate Bill 1,” Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator

Dr. Andrew Smith a Political Science lecturer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley said SB 1 was targeting Harris County to suppress votes from liberal and democratic parties.

He adds it disproportionately impacts immigrant voters, thus affecting a large part of the Rio Grande Valley’s voting population.

“What you put on an absentee ballot you have to put down either your Social Security Number or your driver’s license number. However, voter registration officials may only have one of those numbers on file,” said Smith. “The problem that you run into there, particularly in immigrant communities is immigrants at the time might have only had one of those things.”