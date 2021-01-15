Healthcare workers not required to take COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – Healthcare workers, the elderly, and people with severe sickness have been part of the first round to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but that does not mean all of them are on board.

There are various mandated tests that healthcare workers must take, but Hidalgo County’s Health Authority Dr. Melendez said because the COVID-19 vaccine is of emergency use authorization, it is not required.

“What happens now, if you choose not to do so is nothing. In the hospital, you’re supposed to be wearing a mask and etc. So, I think even though there’s a chance it’s still a lot lower if you’re just out in public because everyone is taking full precautions in the hospital,” said Dr. Melendez.

Melendez thinks in the future it might be mandated for hospital workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it receives the full FDA approval, but as for right now, it is not.

Understanding the risk of COVID-19 and the risk of the vaccine is something Dr. Melendez says is pretty much a “no brainer” for those in the healthcare field. However, there are still some people who despite being in the healthcare field are choosing not to take the vaccine.

“Those who choose not to, like everyone else in the population, they’re afraid. They are afraid. For many different reasons you heard them all, all the social media stuff,” said Dr. Melendez.

He goes on to say there are no consequences for health care workers not taking the vaccine.

As of right now there has been multiple vaccine clinics for those who are eligible.