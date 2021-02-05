Why is our talent wearing red today?

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— From red dresses to red ties, you probably noticed some color coordination among our talent Friday.
The American Heart Association brings awareness to cardiovascular disease through National Wear Red Day.
Women’s Health: Heart Health Disease Prevention
The day takes place on Feb. 5 and is a part of the organization’s Go Red for Women movement encouraging people to give and spread awareness.
The American Heart Association shared there are other ways to show support besides wearing red. That includes:
- Donating to the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. It says Big Lots Foundation is matching donations up to $333,000 on National Wear Red Day. People can also donate at CVS Health registers until March 8 or online at CVSHealth.com/GoRed
- Signing up to participate in clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.
- Using #WearRedAndGive on social media
- Attending the 17th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m. People can register at austingored.heart.org