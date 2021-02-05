Why is our talent wearing red today?

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— From red dresses to red ties, you probably noticed some color coordination among our talent Friday.

The American Heart Association brings awareness to cardiovascular disease through National Wear Red Day.

The day takes place on Feb. 5 and is a part of the organization’s Go Red for Women movement encouraging people to give and spread awareness.

The American Heart Association shared there are other ways to show support besides wearing red. That includes: