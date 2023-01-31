McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen in February will host the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley.

Jumpstart Career Expo will allow potential job seekers to speak to over 150 employers to speak about their business, interview and hire on the spot.

“The expo is strategically focused on connecting the community with new opportunities and enticing career paths,” Workforce Solutions Chief Executive Officer Francisco Almaraz said.

Job applicants can apply to more than 6,500 jobs in industries such as health care, government, construction, hospitality, retail and administrative support.

Employers including Hidalgo County, TxDOT, Brand Safeway, South Texas Health System, Texas A&M, Frito Lay and Coca-Cola will participate in the career expo, according to Christine Cavazos, a spokesperson for the City of McAllen.

The event will provide free resources for attendees such as resume building assistance, professional headshots and haircuts.

The career expo will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 22, at the McAllen Convention Center at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public.