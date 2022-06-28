MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whole Woman’s Health of McAllen is working to resume abortion care after the Supreme Court ruling.

A temporary restraining order has been granted, blocking Texas’ pre-Roe ban.

Whole Woman’s Health of McAllen is calling patients on its waiting list and working to resume abortion care as soon as possible, according to its website.

The organization’s Wayfinder program is also offering assistance for out-of-state abortions.

Wayfinder offers the following services:

Schedule an in-clinic appointment at a WWH clinic in a haven state like Maryland, Minnesota, or DC/Virginia.

Schedule a Virtual Care visit via telemedicine in New Mexico, Virginia, Minnesota, or Maryland.

Transfer your records to a WWH clinic or the Virtual Care program.

Assist with funding to cover the cost of care.

Help with travel and logistical funding resources.

