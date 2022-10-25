Who has the best chicken wings in the Rio Grande Valley? We want you to decide in the Best of the RGV: Wing Edition. (Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best wings in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide.

This battle of the best wings could get spicy, but it will come down to the restaurants with the most vocal fans–who make the most mentions on our social media channel.

To have a voice the Best of the RGV: Wing Edition, vote for your favorite wing place by clicking here and naming or tagging the best wing place in the comments. Has someone already mentioned your hot spot? Keep the momentum going with a comment of your own. More comments raises your restaurant higher in the ranks.

Those with the most mentions will be featured in KVEO’s upcoming “Best of the RGV” segment.