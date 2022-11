RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide.

Let’s taco-bout it! To have a voice in the Best of RGV: Breakfast Tacos Edition, vote your favorite breakfast taco joint on our Facebook page by naming and tagging your favorite joint in the comments.

Restaurants with the most mentions will be featured in KVEO’S upcoming “Best of RGV” segment.