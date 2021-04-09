White House border coordinator to step down from role at end of April

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Biden administration’s Coordinator for the Southwest Border will step down from her position at the end of April, keeping in line with a commitment to only serve in the position for the first 100 days of the presidency.

Roberta Jacobson will step down from the position amid concerns over a surge of immigrants crossing the southwest border.

Jacobson previously served as the Ambassador to Mexico from 2016 to 2018.

Biden appointed Jacobson as his personal assistant and as the southwest border coordinator in January 2021 as the administration hoped to place an emphasis on improving conditions in Central American countries.

In response to Jacobson’s planned departure, the White House released a statement commending her leadership in the roles she has served.

“President Biden knew there was no person better to usher in a more safe, secure, and just approach to our Southern Border,” said the release.

The release also noted that President Biden has instructed Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge of matters along the southern border as the administration looks to improve conditions in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to mitigate immigration.

The announcement of Jacobson’s departure come as the Biden administration deals with criticism regarding its immigration policies.