Which RGV city has the tallest Christmas tree?

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – With 24 days left until Christmas Day, CBS 4/KVEO 23 asked folks which city had the tallest Christmas tree as they set up their holiday decorations.

“I think the biggest Christmas tree is in the city of McAllen,” said one McAllen resident.

CBS 4/ KVEO 23 took to Facebook which city had the tallest Christmas tree with top comments being: McAllen, Pharr, Mercedes, Harlingen and San Juan.

Those cities reported exactly how tall their Christmas trees stand:

  • McAllen – 64ft.
  • Pharr – 50 ft.
  • Harlingen – 34 ft.
  • Mercedes – 26 ft.
  • San Juan – (TBA)

The city of Edinburg is scheduled to light their Christmas tree up Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The city of San Juan has postponed their 6th annual Christmas tree lighting until further notice.

City of San Juan via Facebook, Nov. 30, 2020

