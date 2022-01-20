Where you can go for a warm place as winter weather approaches

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As winter weather approaches, cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be opening shelters where you can stay war,

Below are some of the shelters that are available to the public:

Hidalgo County

Mission // Warming shelter opening at Mission Parks & Recreation building, 721 N. Byan Road. Opening at 5 a.m. Jan. 20. until Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. *Residents are asked to pack a blanket, pillow, medication, personal identification, toiletry items and snacks. The temporary shelter will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. If they’re able to, citizens are asked to call and pre-register at 956.580.8670.

Edinburg // shelter located at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library: 1906 S. Closner Blvd. Now open until 12 pm.m. Friday, Jan 21. *Residents asked to bring bedding, medication, non-perishable food and snacks. No pets are allowed. If you have any questions, you can call the City Helpline at (956)259-HELP or dial 3-1-1.

Pharr // Warming shelter opening at Development Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Rd. Opening at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 until Han. 21 at 8 a.m. *Those seeking shelter must bring their own blankets, pillows, food/snacks, and any prescription medication they need. Pets are not allowed. Face masks are required. First-served basis. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Cameron County

San Benito // Warming shelter located at Community Cneter, 210 E. Heywood Street. Opening ath 6 p.m.m Thursda, Jan. 20. *Open to San Benito residents, must show proper indeitification, face maks are rewuired. Visitors are asked to bring their blankets, pillos, food waste and other necessary item. Only service animals with proper documentation will be allowed.

Starr County

Roma // Emergency shelter is located at 1334 4th Street. Opening Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. *The public is asked to bring their own pillows and blankets if possible.

Willacy County