Where you can get sandbags in the RGV

(FILE PHOTO) Albert Rodriguez fills sand bags as he and other residents prepare for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As another weather system is expected to bring widespread rain chances to the Rio Grande Valley, cities are distributing sandbags as a precautionary measure.

This story will be updated as more cities release information.

HIDALGO COUNTY

CAMERON COUNTY

San Juan

Mayfield Park, 1419 S. San Antonio Ave on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recycling Center, 323 W 1st Street on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Identification or water bill required four bags per household, six bags per business for more information call (956) 223-2470



WILLACY COUNTY

STARR COUNTY