Where you can get sandbags in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As another weather system is expected to bring widespread rain chances to the Rio Grande Valley, cities are distributing sandbags as a precautionary measure.
This story will be updated as more cities release information.
HIDALGO COUNTY
CAMERON COUNTY
San Juan
- Mayfield Park, 1419 S. San Antonio Ave on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Recycling Center, 323 W 1st Street on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Identification or water bill required
- four bags per household, six bags per business
- for more information call (956) 223-2470
WILLACY COUNTY
STARR COUNTY