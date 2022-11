RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voting polls will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at designated polling places in each county.

Cameron County Election Day locations:

Brownsville, Texas

Precinct 5 and 61, Hudson Elementary School, 2980 FM 802

Precinct 6, 8 and 9, Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex, 954 E. Harrison St.

Precinct 7 and 68, Rivera High School, 6955 FM 802

Precinct 10, Cromack Elementary School, 3200 E. 30th St.

Precinct 11, Skinner Elementary School, 411 W. St. Charles St.

Precinct 12, Russell Elementary School, 800 Lakeside Blvd.

Precinct 13, Central Administration Building, 708 Palm Blvd.

Precinct 14, Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road

Precinct 15, R.L. Martin Elementary School, 1701 Stanford Ave.

Precinct 16 and 90, Villa Nueva Elementary School, 7455 Old Military Road

Precinct 37, J.T. Canales Elementary School, 1811 International Blvd.

Precinct 38 and 97, Sharp Elementary School, 1439 Palm Blvd.

Precinct 45, Faulk Middle School, 2000 Roosevelt St.

Precinct 46 and 86, Gonzalez Elementary School, 4350 Jaime Zapata Ave.

Precinct 47, Stell Middle School, 1105 Los Ebanos St.

Precinct 48 and 91, Yturria Elementary School, 2955 W. Tandy Road

Precinct 53, Besteiro Middle School, 6280 Southmost Road

Precinct 54, Burns Elementary School, 1974 E. Alton Gloor Road

Precinct 60 and 82, El Jardin Elementary School, 6911 Boca Chica Blvd.

Precinct 62, James Pace High School, 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.

Precinct 63, Oliveira Middle School, 444 Land O’ Lakes Dr.

Precinct 69, Del Castillo Elementary School, 105 Morningside Road

Precinct 70, Christ the King Church, 2255 Southmost Road

Precinct 71, Perkins Middle School, 4750 Austin Road

Precinct 72, Americo Paredes Elementary, 3700 Heritage Trail

Precinct 73, Brownsville Country Club Golf Center, 1800 W. San Marcelo Blvd.

Precinct 74, Cameron Park Community Center (El Centro Cultural), 2100 Gregory Ave.

Precinct 75, Garden Park Elementary School, 855 Military Highway

Precinct 76, Hanna High School, 2615 Price Road

Precinct 77, Garza Elementary School, 200 Esperanza Ln.

Precinct 88 and 100, Olmito Elementary School, 2500 Arroyo Blvd.

Precinct 94 and 95, Dora Romero Elementary, 9705 Cajun Blvd.

Precinct 98, Benavides Elementary School, 3105 McAllen Road

Harlingen, Texas

Precinct 23, 43 and 93, Bonita Park Community Park, 601 S. Rangerville

Precinct 29 and 85, Stuart Place Elementary School, 6701 W. Business 83

Precinct 30 and 92, Harlingen Outreach Center, 1102 S. Commerce St.

Precinct 31 and 41, Bowie Elementary School, 309 W. Lincoln St.

Precinct 32 and 56, Vernon Middle School, 125 S. 13th St.

Precinct 33 and 39, Crockett Elementary School, 1406W. Jefferson St.

Precinct 34, TSTC Cultural Arts Center, 1825 North Loop 499

Precinct 35, Austin Elementary School, 700 E. Austin

Precinct 36, Harlingen High School South, 1701 Dixieland Road

Precinct 42 and 78, Zavala Elementary School, 111 North “B” St.

Precinct 44 and 79, UTRGV (Clinical Education Bldg. Auditorium), 2102 Treasure Hills

Precinct 84, Long Elementary School, 2601 N. 7th St.

Precinct 96, Gutierrez Middle School, 3205 W. Wilson Road

San Benito, Texas

Precinct 17, La Encantada School, 35001 FM 1577

Precinct 18, San Benito Fire Station 1, 1205 S. Sam Houston

Precinct 19, San Benito Community Bldg., 210 E. Heywood St.

Precinct 21, 57 and 101, Frank Roberts Elementary School, 541 Biddle St.

Precinct 22, Sullivan Elementary School, 900 Elizabeth St.

Precinct 40, Fred Booth Elementary School, 705 Zaragoza St.

Precinct 49 and 50, Ed Downs Elementary School, 1302 N. Dick Dowling

Precinct 51, La Paloma Elementary School, 35076 Padilla St.

Precinct 65, Laureles Elementary School, 31393 FM 2893

Precinct 66, Palmer-Laakso Elementary School, 30515 Farm Road 1847

Port Isabel, Texas

Precinct 1, 59 and 83, Port Isabel City Hall, 305 E. Maxan St.

Las Yescas, Texas

Precinct 2 and 99, Las Yescas Elementary School, 23413 FM 803

Los Fresnos, Texas

Precinct 3, Los Fresnos Community Building, 204 N. Brazil St.

Olmito, Texas

Precinct 4 and 89, Villareal Elementary School, 7770 E. Lakeside Blvd.

Rio Hondo, Texas

Precinct 20 and 81, Rio Hondo Civic Center, 121 N. Arroyo Blvd.

Santa Maria, Texas

Precinct 24, Santa Maria ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room, 11119 Military Highway 281

Los Indios, Texas

Precinct 25, Los Indios Community Center, 309 E. Heywood St.

La Feria, Texas

Precinct 26, 55 and 58, American Legion Hall, 219 E. Commerce Ave.

Santa Rosa, Texas

Precinct 27, Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex, 116 Santa Vista Ave.

Primera, Texas

Precinct 28 and 64, Primera Community Center, 16603 Community Dr.

South Padre Island, Texas

Precinct 52, South Padre Island Community Center, 4501 Padre Blvd.

Laguna Vista, Texas

Precinct 67, Laguna Vista City Hall, 122 Fernandez St.

Palm Valley, Texas

Precinct 80, Palm Valley City Hall, 1313 North Stuart Place Road

Combes, Texas

Precinct 87, Combes Municipal Court, 21626 Hand Road

Hidalgo County Election Day locations:

Under the Countywide Polling Place Program, eligible voters may cast their ballot at any polling location on Election Day.

Edinburg, Texas

Avila Elementary School, 9205 N. Alamo Rd

B.L. Garza Middle School, 1202 N. Mon Mack Rd

Cano Gonzalez Elementary School, 1701 S. Raul Longoria Rd

Canterbury Elementary School, 2821 W. Canton Rd

Cayetano Cavazos Elementary School, 1501 W. Freddy Gonzalez

Dr. Esparza Elementary School, 2510 Cesar Chavez Rd

Economedes High School, 1414 N. Alamo Rd

Edinburg High School, 2600 E. Wisconsin Rd

Edinburg North High School, 3101 N. Closner Blvd

Edinburg Parks and Recreation Wellness Center, 315 E. Palm Dr

Elections Annex Building, 317 N. Closner Blvd

Guerra Elementary School, 10010 N. Via Fernandez

Jefferson Elementary School, 904 S. 12th Ave

Linn-San Manuel Fire Department, 21661 TX 186

Magee Elementary, 3420 W. Rogers Rd

Monte Cristo Elementary, 4010 N. Doolittle Rd

San Carlos Endowment Center, 107 N. Sunflower Rd

South Middle School, 601 W Freddy Gonzalez Dr

UTRGV, 1201 W. University Dr

Monte Alto, Texas

Monte Alto Elementary School, 25149 1st St

Elsa, Texas

Elsa Municipal Court, 216 E. 4th St

Edcouch, Texas

Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, 320 W. Santa Rosa Ave

McAllen, Texas

Boys and Girls Club Roney Center, 4501 N. 34th St

Crockett Elementary, 2112 N. Main St

Fireman’s Pumphouse, 201 N. 1st St

Fossum Middle School, 7800 N. Ware Rd

Gonzalez Elementary School, 201 E. Martin Ave

Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Ave

Las Palmas Community Center, 1925 N. 25th St

McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd

McAllen Incubator, 601 N. Main St

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St

Milam Elementary School, 3800 N. Main St

Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Ave

Rayburn Elementary School, 7000 N. Main St

STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd

STC Nursing Campus Building B, 1901 S McColl Rd

STC Technology Campus, 3700 W. Military Hwy

Pharr, Texas

Buckner Elementary School, 1001 N. Fir

Development and Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Rd

Jose Pepe Salinas Center, 1011 W. Kelly Ave

Liberty Middle School, 1212 S. Fir

Napper Elementary School, 903 N. Flag St

Pharr Memorial Library, 121 E Cherokee Ave

PSJA North Early College High School, 500 E. Earling Rd

STC Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence, 3901 S Cage Blvd

Valley View ISD Staff Development Center, 9701 S. Jackson Rd

San Juan, Texas

Doedyns Elementary, 1401 N. Raul Longoria Rd

San Juan Fire Station #2, 2301 N. Raul Longoria Rd

San Juan Memorial Library, 1010 S. Standard Ave

Sorensen Elementary, 701 E. Sam Houston

La Villa, Texas

Multi-Purpose Building, 500 E. 9th St

Alamo, Texas

Alamo Community Center, 1429 S. Tower Rd

Farias Elementary School, 1100 W. Acacia Ave

Guerra Elementary School, 807 FM 495

Santos Livas Elementary School, 733 N. Alamo Rd

Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Library, 416 N. Tower Rd

Donna, Texas

Amigos Del Valle, 1408 Silver Ave

Donna Recreation Center 370 Miller Ave

W.A. Todd Middle School, 400 N. Salinas Blvd

Weslaco, Texas

Central Middle School, 503 E. 6th St

Commissioner Pct. 1 Office, 1902 Joe Stephens Ave

PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary School, 1800 Mile 10 N.

STC Mid-Valley Campus

Mission, Texas

Bannworth Gym, 1822 N. Shary Rd

Mission Fire Department, 415 W. Tom Landry

Mission Parks and Recreation Center, 721 Bryan Rd

O’Grady Elementary School, 810 Griffin Parkway

Salinas Elementary School, 10820 N. Conway

Upper Valley Art League, 921 E. 12th St

Veterans Memorial High School, 700 E. 2 Mile Rd

Palmhurst, Texas

Rafael Cantu Junior High School, 5101 N. Stewart Rd

Alton, Texas

Alton Recreation Center, 349 Dawes Ave

Mercedes, Texas

Boys and Girls Club of Mercedes, 701 Mathis St.

Mercedes Civic Center 520 E. 2nd St.

Zachary Taylor Elementary School, 900 N. Missouri

Palmview, Texas

Pct. 3 The Mansion, 2401 W. Moorefield Rd

Palmview Recreation Center, 406 W. Veterans Blvd

McCook, Texas

Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 28212 S. FM 2058

Progreso, Texas

Progreso Family Community Center, 510 N. FM 1015

Granjeno, Texas

Granjeno City Hall, 6603 S. FM 494

Hidalgo, Texas

Hidalgo City Hall, 704 E. Ramon Ayala Dr

La Joya, Texas

La Joya Youth Center, 604 Salomon Chapa Dr

Sullivan City, Texas

Sullivan City WIC Clinic, 371 W. Expressway 83

Hargill, Texas

Hargill Elementary School, 13394 4th St

Starr County Election Day locations:

Rio Grande City, Texas

Precinct 1, Gran Cielo Meeting Room, 1615 W. Eisenhower Rd

Precinct 2, Starr County Comm. Courthouse, 401 N. Britton Ave.

Precinct 8, El Cenizo Park Building, 70 Old Casita Road

Precinct 9, La Victoria Community Center, 532 Gabriela St

Precinct 12, Starr County Annex Building, 100 N. FM 3167

Precinct 13, Ruben D. Saenz Nutrition Center, 702 E. Hidalgo St

Precinct 14, La Grulla Elementary School, 443 Old Military Rd

Roma, Texas

Precinct 6, Roma Community Center, 502 Sixth St

Precinct 11, Juanita Cantu Gym, 703 N. Gladiator Blvd

Escobares, Texas

Precinct 3, Escobares Community Center, 4829 Old Highway 83

San Isidro, Texas

Precinct 4, Abel Gonzalez Community Center, 1501 FM 1017

El Sauz, Texas

Precinct 5, Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1155 N. FM 649

Salineno, Texas

Precinct 7, Salineno Nutrition Center, 78

La Rosita, Texas

Precinct 10, La Rosita Public Library, 4192 W. U.S. Highway 83

Willacy County Election Day locations:

Raymondville, Texas

Precinct 1 and 1A, Reber Memorial Library Annex Building, 193 N. 4th

Precinct 2, 2A, 8 and 8A, Raymondville Historical Center, 427 S. 7th

Precinct 7 and 7A, Raymondville Community Center, 523 W. N. 7th St

Precinct 11 and 11A, Rural Technology Center, 700 E. FM 3168

Lyford, Texas

Precinct 3, Lyford City Hall, 196 W. Main

Sebastian, Texas

Precinct 4, Sebastian Water District, 325 W. 2nd

Lasara, Texas

Precinct 5, Lasara Community Center, 706 W. 6th

San Perlita, Texas

Precinct 6, San Perlita Community Center, 14250 FM 2099

Lyford, Texas

Precinct 9, Lyford City Hall, 196 W. Main

Port Mansfield, Texas

Precinct 10, Port Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, 101 E. Port Drive

Wilamar, Texas