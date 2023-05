LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Those affected by the EF1 tornado that made landfall at 4:04 a.m. in Laguna Heights can report property damages online.

In a news conference earlier today, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said those affected by the storm can report via the Texas Division of Emergency Management Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.

Once on the TDEM iSTAT page, residents may scan the QR code to submit photos and information about their property damage.