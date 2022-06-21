HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As more agencies recommend young children get vaccinated, there are several resources available to parents to find vaccine providers.

According to a post by the Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 cases are rising across the state and it is recommended that children ages 6 months to 4 years get vaccinated.

It’s recommended that children get vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna young children’s vaccines.

To find vaccine providers, parents can go to Vaccines.gov and search for vaccines in the area, or DSHS’s website.