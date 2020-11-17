Where to find free turkey giveaways or Thanksgiving dinner in the RGV

Editor’s note: This story will be updated daily as we get more information on giveaways
Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Some families may not have the financial means to enjoy the holiday they deserve during this overwhelming year.
As Thanksgiving approaches, several locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley are offering free turkey giveaways or Thanksgiving dinners this season.
Free Thanksgiving Turkey/Dinner in the Rio Grande Valley
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Turkey Meal Giveaway
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will host it’s annual Turkey Meal Giveaway at three different locations on three different dates from November 17, 2020 to November 19.
November 17: Guerra’s Event Center (11723 N. FM 88, Weslaco)
November 18: Endowment Center San Carlos (107 Sunflower Road, Edinburg)
November 19: Saint Ann’s Church (17109 Coconut Palm Drive, Penitas)
City of Mission Turkey Giveaway
For Mission residents only. Available November 18 at the Mission Event Center.
-Must pre-register from noon to 5 p.m.
-Must show ID and utility bill
-Residents can pick their turkey at 7 p.m.
Food Bank RGV INC
The Food Bank RGV will have a Thanksgiving-themed DTEP this week on November 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until capacity is reached / while supplies last.
This distribution is open to all cities. You must bring ID and proof of address, wear face covering, and have an empty car trunk. Distribution is first come, first served.