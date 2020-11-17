Where to find free turkey giveaways or Thanksgiving dinner in the RGV

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Some families may not have the financial means to enjoy the holiday they deserve during this overwhelming year.

As Thanksgiving approaches, several locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley are offering free turkey giveaways or Thanksgiving dinners this season.

Free Thanksgiving Turkey/Dinner in the Rio Grande Valley

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Turkey Meal Giveaway

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will host it’s annual Turkey Meal Giveaway at three different locations on three different dates from November 17, 2020 to November 19.

November 17: Guerra’s Event Center (11723 N. FM 88, Weslaco)

November 18: Endowment Center San Carlos (107 Sunflower Road, Edinburg)

November 19: Saint Ann’s Church (17109 Coconut Palm Drive, Penitas)

City of Mission Turkey Giveaway

For Mission residents only. Available November 18 at the Mission Event Center.

-Must pre-register from noon to 5 p.m.

-Must show ID and utility bill

-Residents can pick their turkey at 7 p.m.

❗️ Mission residents❗️

🦃 FREE TURKEYS 🦃 available tomorrow at @MEC_Tx, courtesy of Iglesia Restauracion.

📝 MUST pre-register 12-5pm.

💡 MUST show ID & utility bill

🏡 Pick up your 🦃 @ 7pm.

❕ First come, first serve. For info call: 956-424-6062 pic.twitter.com/pkYGGYiehf — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) November 17, 2020

Food Bank RGV INC

The Food Bank RGV will have a Thanksgiving-themed DTEP this week on November 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until capacity is reached / while supplies last.

This distribution is open to all cities. You must bring ID and proof of address, wear face covering, and have an empty car trunk. Distribution is first come, first served.