Downed trees are scattered throughout the Valley this weekend as dangerous winds brought them down. By Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Thousands of trees were destroyed in the last week by the high winds and dangerous storms.

A number of cities are making arrangements to help residents get rid of the tree limbs and other debris.

McALLEN

The City of McAllen is asking residents to place debris and brush in separate piles in front of their homes at the curb or in the alley.

The city is also accepting brush and debris at the recycling center at 4101 N. Bentsen Road. This is only available for McAllen residents.

They remind residents fallen trees on private property are the responsibility of the owner.

WESLACO

The City of Weslaco says residents can drop off brush or bulky items at 5000 S. Midway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must bring proof of residency. The drop off location is only for residents and not for landscapers or contractors.

City officials also suggest you leave brush in front of your home for faster service.

EDINBURG

In Edinburg, residents can leave storm cleanup debris at the Edinburg Regional Disposal Facility located at 8601 North Jasman Road, which is about 7.5 miles north of the city on North I69C and FM 2812.

The landfill is open Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brush and debris collection services will continue on their normal schedule, so you can leave the branches in front of your home. The landfill is available free for residents.

For more information call (956) 381-5635.