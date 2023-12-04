BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans looking for merch to support the Veterans Memorial football team in their upcoming game have options on where to buy.

Supporters can buy merch on campus during school hours at the front office. However, there is limited stock, according to the district.

Veterans merch is also sold online at chargersswag.spiritsale.com and features a 2023 Final Four long sleeve and short sleeve design and a Veterans Chargers beanie.

The merch ranges in price from $20 to $29.

Veterans Memorial has advanced to the Semi-Finals Championship game against Smithson Valley. The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Tickets sold out in less than two hours after they went on sale.