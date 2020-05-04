Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley?

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers are opening across the Rio Grande Valley.

Not everyone is eligible for testing. If you or other members of your family are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, here’s how drive-thru testing works and where to find a testing site near you.

Cameron County Testing Sites

Visit this link to see the latest COVID-19 testing sites in Cameron County.

CVS

CVS is currently offering Drive-thru testing in various locations.

To register for an appointment please visit their website.

A PCR test is performed, you must be able to administer your own swab or bring someone that can do the test for you.

The test should be covered by insurance, if you do not have insurance then you will be asked to provide your social security number so CVS can submit the cost of your test to the federal program for the uninsured.

An appointment is required.

Harlingen

Marine Military Academy

320 Iwo Jima Blvd., Harlingen

From 8/31 – 9/4

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UTRGV Regional Academic Health Center

2102 Treasure Hills Boulevard.

This drive-thru site is open every Tuesday and Thursday by appointment.

To register, Harlingen residents should visit here.

Or call 1-833-887-4863.

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex: 116 Santa Vista Avenue.

UT Health

The UTRGV School of Medicine, through UT Health RGV, opened its fourth drive-thru location offering COVID-19 screenings.

The new location will open two days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, April 28.

To make an appointment, please call to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833 – UTRGVMD (1-833-887-4863) to be screened.

Brownsville

BTXcares.com for appointment

As a reminder, you need to make an appointment and you must have at least one symptom which includes: cough, fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste, or smell.

Los Fresnos

Indian Lake Police Department, 62 S. Aztec Cove Drive

No appointment needed

Friday, September 4

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

———————————————————————————————-

Brownsville Sports Park

A new agreement between Harlingen and Brownsville will allow Harlingen residents to get tested for COVID-19 at the Brownsville testing site.

To be tested, residents of Brownsville and Harlingen must register online to determine eligibility, said the release.

Alamo

PSJA Memorial High School – 800 S. Alamo Road

September 4th to 6th

Begins at 9 a.m. until supplies last

No pre-registration is required

Cell phone is needed for QR code access

Alton

Ashley Pediatrics

1315 W Main Avenue

Testing begins at 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday

(956) 609-8230

Rapid testing is available for children and adults for $75 per person.

Alton Recreation Center

Free COVID-19 testing is being held at the Alton Recreation Center on 349 Dawes Ave. Saturday Sunday August 16.

The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Closing times will vary due to testing limit.

No pre-registration is required and you do not need to be showing symptoms.

A cellphone is needed for QR code access.

The test will be a PCR oral swab test.

You must be six years old or older.

Mission

Free COVID-19 tests will be available at Payne Arena 2600 N. 10th Street in Hidalgo.

Testing will be available from September 9 to September 13, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Requirements:

must have cell phone for to access QR code

symptoms don’t need to be present

no pre-registration is required

PCR done through oral swab

test are for those above age 5

Pharr

September 14 through September 21

PSJA Southwest Early College High School & Yzaguirre MS

300 E. Javelina Drive

9 a.m. until supplies last

Cell phone is required

No pre-registration required

Do not need to have symptoms

PCR Oral Swab test

Must be age six or older

Please call their hotline at 354-2015 for questions

Nomad Shrine Club

1044 W. Nolana Loop

Testing begins at 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday

(956) 609-8230

Rapid testing is available for children and adults for $75 per person.

Mercedes

UT Health RGV opens new COVID-19 testing site in Mercedes.

The drive-thru site will be available to employees, students and the public, and on-site evaluations will be available by appointment only for those who are 18-years-old or older that qualify after mandatory telephone screening.

To make an appointment, to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833-UTRGVMD (833-887-4863) to be screened.

Mission

Free COVID-19 testing is being held at the J.D. Salinas Middle School 6101 N. Bentsen Palm Drive on August 25 and August 26.

The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Closing times will vary due to testing limit.

No pre-registration is required and you do not need to be showing symptoms.

A cellphone is needed for QR code access.

The test will be a PCR oral swab test.

You must be six years old or older.

Mission Event Center

Friday, August 28, 2020

200 North Shary Road

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa

The City of Elsa, in collaboration with other entities, has established a drive thru testing site in the Delta Area.

The drive-thru testing site is located at the Mario Leal Park, 616 W Circo Caceres St

It will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The drive-thru will offer two types of tests; rapid COVID-19 test, which needs a physician’s order, and the PCR test.

For more information click here.

Edinburg

UT Health RGV Drive-Thru Testing Site

To make an appointment, call ahead to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at (833) 887-4863 to be screened.

Cost of the testing billed to health insurance.

Richard R Flores Stadium

1800 South Stadium Dr., Edinburg, Texas

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To make appoints and for more information, click here.

La Joya

Free COVID-19 testing is being held at the Academy for Health Science Professions and STEM (Abraham Lincoln Building) at 801 N. College Drive on August 27 and August 28.

The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Closing times will vary due to testing limit.

No pre-registration is required and you do not need to be showing symptoms.

A cellphone is needed for QR code access.

The test will be a PCR oral swab test.

You must be six years old or older.

La Villa

Free testing available at the La Villa Youth Center on July 16.

Located at 302 W. 2nd Street.

Free testing begins for those over 65 from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Testing for general public begins at 11 a.m.

To pre-register click here.

San Juan

El Tabernaculo Church 209 E. Thelma Street

Tuesday to Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 .m.

Cost-$180 without insurance

Test results in 48- 72 hours

For more information please call 956 715 2719

San Juan Community Resource Center, 509 East Earling Rd., San Juan.

PSJA Austin Middle School 804 S. Stewart Road.

Tests begin 9 a.m. until supplies last from September 9 – September 11

Cell phone is required for QR code access

No pre-registration necessary

Do not need to show symptoms

PCR Oral swab test

For ages 5 and older

Raymondville

Community Safe Room 10804 Business 77.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointment is required.

For more information please call 512-883-2400.

San Isidro

Abel N. Gonzalez, Jr. Community Center

5105 FM 1017 Rio Grande City TX

Please call Phone Number (512) 883-2400 to set up an appointment, or Visit: TXCOVIDTEST.ORG

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Padre Island

Mobile COVID-19 testing this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 7355 Padre Blvd. Please bring identification.

Alamo

Alamo Community Resource Center, 1429 South Tower Rd., Alamo, Texas

Progreso

Testing available at the Progreso Early College Campus on July 17.

700 N. FM 1015 Rd.

Free testing begins for those over 65 from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Testing for general public begins at 11 a.m.

To pre-register click here.

Weslaco

September 1-6

Isaac D. Rodriguez (Weslaco Service Center) 1200 E. 6th St. Weslaco, Texas.

Cell phone is needed for QR code access

No Pre-registration required

Do not need to show symptoms

PCR oral swab test

Ages 5 and up

Closing times will vary due to testing limit

Starts at 9 a.m.

Starr County

Starr County officials said the county would no longer be paying for COVID-19 tests for uninsured patients.

Free testing would still be available through the National Guard at designated testing sites.