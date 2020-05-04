Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley?

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers are opening across the Rio Grande Valley.
Not everyone is eligible for testing. If you or other members of your family are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, here’s how drive-thru testing works and where to find a testing site near you.
Cameron County Testing Sites
Visit this link to see the latest COVID-19 testing sites in Cameron County.
CVS
CVS is currently offering Drive-thru testing in various locations.
To register for an appointment please visit their website.
A PCR test is performed, you must be able to administer your own swab or bring someone that can do the test for you.
The test should be covered by insurance, if you do not have insurance then you will be asked to provide your social security number so CVS can submit the cost of your test to the federal program for the uninsured.
An appointment is required.
Harlingen
Marine Military Academy
320 Iwo Jima Blvd., Harlingen
From 8/31 – 9/4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UTRGV Regional Academic Health Center
2102 Treasure Hills Boulevard.
This drive-thru site is open every Tuesday and Thursday by appointment.
To register, Harlingen residents should visit here.
Or call 1-833-887-4863.
Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex: 116 Santa Vista Avenue.
UT Health
The UTRGV School of Medicine, through UT Health RGV, opened its fourth drive-thru location offering COVID-19 screenings.
The new location will open two days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, April 28.
To make an appointment, please call to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833 – UTRGVMD (1-833-887-4863) to be screened.
Brownsville
BTXcares.com for appointment
As a reminder, you need to make an appointment and you must have at least one symptom which includes: cough, fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste, or smell.
Los Fresnos
Indian Lake Police Department, 62 S. Aztec Cove Drive
No appointment needed
Friday, September 4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brownsville Sports Park
A new agreement between Harlingen and Brownsville will allow Harlingen residents to get tested for COVID-19 at the Brownsville testing site.
To be tested, residents of Brownsville and Harlingen must register online to determine eligibility, said the release.
Alamo
PSJA Memorial High School – 800 S. Alamo Road
September 4th to 6th
Begins at 9 a.m. until supplies last
No pre-registration is required
Cell phone is needed for QR code access
Alton
Ashley Pediatrics
1315 W Main Avenue
Testing begins at 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday
(956) 609-8230
Rapid testing is available for children and adults for $75 per person.
Alton Recreation Center
Free COVID-19 testing is being held at the Alton Recreation Center on 349 Dawes Ave. Saturday Sunday August 16.
The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Closing times will vary due to testing limit.
No pre-registration is required and you do not need to be showing symptoms.
A cellphone is needed for QR code access.
The test will be a PCR oral swab test.
You must be six years old or older.
Mission
Free COVID-19 tests will be available at Payne Arena 2600 N. 10th Street in Hidalgo.
Testing will be available from September 9 to September 13, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Requirements:
- must have cell phone for to access QR code
- symptoms don’t need to be present
- no pre-registration is required
- PCR done through oral swab
- test are for those above age 5
Pharr
September 14 through September 21
PSJA Southwest Early College High School & Yzaguirre MS
300 E. Javelina Drive
9 a.m. until supplies last
Cell phone is required
No pre-registration required
Do not need to have symptoms
PCR Oral Swab test
Must be age six or older
Please call their hotline at 354-2015 for questions
Nomad Shrine Club
1044 W. Nolana Loop
Testing begins at 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday
(956) 609-8230
Rapid testing is available for children and adults for $75 per person.
Mercedes
UT Health RGV opens new COVID-19 testing site in Mercedes.
The drive-thru site will be available to employees, students and the public, and on-site evaluations will be available by appointment only for those who are 18-years-old or older that qualify after mandatory telephone screening.
To make an appointment, to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833-UTRGVMD (833-887-4863) to be screened.
Mission
Free COVID-19 testing is being held at the J.D. Salinas Middle School 6101 N. Bentsen Palm Drive on August 25 and August 26.
The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Closing times will vary due to testing limit.
No pre-registration is required and you do not need to be showing symptoms.
A cellphone is needed for QR code access.
The test will be a PCR oral swab test.
You must be six years old or older.
Mission Event Center
Friday, August 28, 2020
200 North Shary Road
3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa
The City of Elsa, in collaboration with other entities, has established a drive thru testing site in the Delta Area.
The drive-thru testing site is located at the Mario Leal Park, 616 W Circo Caceres St
It will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The drive-thru will offer two types of tests; rapid COVID-19 test, which needs a physician’s order, and the PCR test.
For more information click here.
Edinburg
UT Health RGV Drive-Thru Testing Site
To make an appointment, call ahead to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at (833) 887-4863 to be screened.
Cost of the testing billed to health insurance.
Richard R Flores Stadium
1800 South Stadium Dr., Edinburg, Texas
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
To make appoints and for more information, click here.
La Joya
Free COVID-19 testing is being held at the Academy for Health Science Professions and STEM (Abraham Lincoln Building) at 801 N. College Drive on August 27 and August 28.
The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Closing times will vary due to testing limit.
No pre-registration is required and you do not need to be showing symptoms.
A cellphone is needed for QR code access.
The test will be a PCR oral swab test.
You must be six years old or older.
La Villa
Free testing available at the La Villa Youth Center on July 16.
Located at 302 W. 2nd Street.
Free testing begins for those over 65 from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Testing for general public begins at 11 a.m.
To pre-register click here.
San Juan
- El Tabernaculo Church 209 E. Thelma Street
Tuesday to Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 .m.
Cost-$180 without insurance
Test results in 48- 72 hours
For more information please call 956 715 2719
- San Juan Community Resource Center, 509 East Earling Rd., San Juan.
PSJA Austin Middle School 804 S. Stewart Road.
Tests begin 9 a.m. until supplies last from September 9 – September 11
Cell phone is required for QR code access
No pre-registration necessary
Do not need to show symptoms
PCR Oral swab test
For ages 5 and older
Raymondville
Community Safe Room 10804 Business 77.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointment is required.
For more information please call 512-883-2400.
San Isidro
Abel N. Gonzalez, Jr. Community Center
5105 FM 1017 Rio Grande City TX
Please call Phone Number (512) 883-2400 to set up an appointment, or Visit: TXCOVIDTEST.ORG
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
South Padre Island
Mobile COVID-19 testing this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 7355 Padre Blvd. Please bring identification.
Alamo
Alamo Community Resource Center, 1429 South Tower Rd., Alamo, Texas
Progreso
Testing available at the Progreso Early College Campus on July 17.
700 N. FM 1015 Rd.
Free testing begins for those over 65 from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Testing for general public begins at 11 a.m.
To pre-register click here.
Weslaco
September 1-6
Isaac D. Rodriguez (Weslaco Service Center) 1200 E. 6th St. Weslaco, Texas.
Cell phone is needed for QR code access
No Pre-registration required
Do not need to show symptoms
PCR oral swab test
Ages 5 and up
Closing times will vary due to testing limit
Starts at 9 a.m.
Starr County
Starr County officials said the county would no longer be paying for COVID-19 tests for uninsured patients.
Free testing would still be available through the National Guard at designated testing sites.