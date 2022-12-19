PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you regularly drive through the highway construction in the upper valley, you’ve probably wondered, “When will the construction ever end?”

The I-29 and I-69 Interchange Project, which has been under construction for two years already, stretches 7.8 miles from start to finish.

The project runs from McAllen, all the way to San Juan, causing heavy traffic lane and exit closures and alternate routes frustrating many drivers.

Texas Department of Transportation Spokesman Ray Pedraza, says, “We fully understand that the lane and ramp closures with this construction is an inconvenience to drivers. We fully understand; we experienced that ourselves.”

The $303 million project will include full reconstruction of the interchange – a connector from Edinburg to McAllen and another connector from Edinburg to San Juan.

The reconstruction will also add two more lanes to Interstate-2 and reconfigure the on and off ramps.

Pedraza states, “We often get asked about the activity in San Juan. Is it part of this project? Yes. You’re seeing the construction of two braided ramps near the Basilica.”

Pedraza says that these braiding ramps are designed to allow drivers to enter and exit the expressway.

“There’s another braided ramp at Jackson Avenue in McAllen essentially doing the same thing,” he adds.

With this project being 60 percent completed, Pedraza says the project should be completed by the end of next year, without any unforeseen delays.

Once completed, drivers should experience a reduction in time travel and improvements in mobility, safety and traffic operations.

Until then, drivers should expect frequent overnight closures associated with the construction as a way to minimize the impact on traffic during the day.