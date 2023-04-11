HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The growth of coffee shops across the Rio Grande Valley means your favorite latte, espresso or iced coffee is just around the corner.

Joe De Leon/ValleyCentral

Dathan Trevino, a local high school student, has been drinking coffee for three years. According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), coffee drinkers like Trevino are almost twice as likely to have a coffee beverage at lunchtime than someone over 60 years old.

The NCA says 66% of Americans drink at least one cup a day.

“I’ve definitely seen an uptick in our coffee consumption, definitely with the amount of shops that are popping up of local businesses,” Andrew Ayma, a local barista at Sovereign Coffee in Harlingen, said. “I think the community has really rallied behind the stores. And as a result, the amount of caffeine has been increasing.”

Doctors like Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County Health Authority, recommend coffee lovers consume in moderation. The American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 400mg of caffeine a day.

“If you’re drinking more than four cups of coffee, or if you’re taking more than two shots of energy bars, … you’re at 400 milligrams of caffeine a day,” Melendez said. “And that is, without a doubt, dangerous to your health.”

An average latte contains two shots of espresso, which is equivalent to 90 to 150 milligrams of caffeine.

“Someone came in and ordered what is essentially six shots of espresso,” Ayma said. “And so I had to take a second and I even asked, I was like, ‘What’s going on that we need this much?’ And [they were] like ‘Oh, you know how much I drink on a daily basis.’”

The symptoms of too much caffeine can give you nausea, vomiting, and insomnia. But coffee is not the only source of caffeine being consumed.

Joe De Leon/ValleyCentral

“I resort to energy drinks,” said Isaiah Medrano a high school student.

Becoming popular amongst fitness enthusiasts and high school students like Medrano is the use of energy drinks which can contain up to 400mg of caffeine in one can alone.

Melendez says if caffeine is consumed in moderation, it can actually be beneficial for your health.

“Studies have shown that longevity, attention, memory retention and cognitive function is improved with just caffeine,” Melendez said.

The National Coffee Association said most daily coffee drinkers buy their coffee at a donut shop, convenience store or drive-thru coffee shop.