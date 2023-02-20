MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A ranch and home supply company is cultivating plans to bring a new store to Mission, taking over and renovating a property left vacant by Kmart.

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply will begin construction and renovation of its new store in April with a completion date of about September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

“This project includes a complete interior remodel of the existing old Kmart store, which is the last known tenant for this location,” states a project page on the TDLR site.

The vacated Kmart location is at 311 S. Bryan Road in Mission.

Once completed and open, the store will offer a range of merchandise spanning clothing, tools and hardware, sporting goods, lawn-and-garden products, pets-and-animal products, farm-and-ranch necessities, truck and trailer items, home goods, gifts and toys. Other items include camping, hiking and more.

“We do not have an opening date yet,” a company representative told ValleyCentral. “All job positions that are open are listed on our website.”

The store offers a frequent buyer program “to save on the food you need for all your animals,” the company stated. “For each bag of eligible food you buy, you earn your way toward free food or other rewards.”

As part of the program, the company lists a number of pet food brands for cats, dogs, horses and more.

The estimated cost of the construction of the new 63,170 square-foot business was estimated at $2.3 million, according to the TDLR website.

The Mission location could become Murdoch’s fourth Texas store, with a location in Killeen and two other locations expected to open this fall — one each in San Marcos and Schertz. The store was founded in Bozeman, Montana, and “outfitted with five eager employees,” the company stated online.

“Today, Murdoch’s is proud to have stores spanning six states as well as an e-commerce website,” the company states on its website. “Our family of stores is staffed with approximately 2,000 dedicated, friendly, and knowledgeable employees who are ready to help.”