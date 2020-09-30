Whataburger adds spicy chicken sandwich to menu

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Whataburger is finally giving in and adding a spicy chicken sandwich to their menu.

The San Antonio based fast-food chain announced they launched a spicy chicken sandwich for a limited time.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Credit: Whataburger website

Whataburger’s newest offering is a marinated chicken filet, fried crisp, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. It’s available for purchase either in-store or for curbside and delivery through the Whataburger app.

“At Whataburger, we’ve spent time meticulously crafting the Spicy Chicken Sandwich recipe – and it shows with each bite. It packs a delicious blend of marinated, crispy chicken that’s spicy from within and is paired with fresh veggies, cool, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich.”

In 2019, Wendy’s initiated a social media firestorm when they announced their version of a spicy chicken sandwich. KFB, Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A followed.