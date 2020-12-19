What would it take to shut the Rio Grande Valley back down

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 case numbers are starting to climb back to the numbers the Rio Grande Valley was seeing in early July, just before the peak in August.

While case numbers are a concern, they aren’t the main deciding factor in reducing capacity at local businesses. During his Thursday-morning press-conference over ‘Operation Warp Speed’, Texas Governor Greg Abbott reminded the gathered crowd of journalists that the crush of hospitalizations is what brought about the first shutdown.

“Remember, there’s really one element that necessitated any type of rollback whatsoever, and that is overwhelming hospitalizations that would make it impossible to care for people,”

On October 7th, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA 32, which raised capacity for retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses up to 75 percent occupancy. Previously the occupancy rate had been at 50%

In his press-conference, Governor Abbott made it clear that he is determined to keep Texas businesses open in some capacity.

“People’s lives have been crushed,” said Governor Abbott. “And their pocketbooks, and their ability to pay the rent and put food on the table has been harmed because of the shutdowns. And so, no, we will not have anymore shutdowns in Texas.”

While another full shutdown is off the table for the governor, the option to reduce the capacity of ‘Trauma Service Areas‘, which are geographic areas that have consistent transport needs of the local hospitals and health care facilities, remains.

In Executive Order GA 32, Governor Abbott makes him the only authority that can reduce capacity of businesses.

Excerpt from Executive Order GA 32, issued by Greg Abbott on October 7.

Businesses will be forced to reduce capacity if the Trauma Service Area they are in has a hospitalization rate above 15% for seven consecutive days.

Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties comprise Trauma Service Area V. According to the Department of State Health Services, Trauma Service Area V has a seven day Covid-19 hospitalization average of 10.48%.

While the Rio Grande Valley hasn’t reached the threshold for reducing capacity, the percent of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the region has been slowly climbing closer throughout the holiday season.