HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Big changes are happening with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

This year FAFSA will open on Dec. 31 instead of Oct. 1.

“We want to make sure our seniors are talking to their counselors, to their advisors, financial aid officers about working on that financial aid application,” said Jennifer Avelar, Director of College and Career Success at Region One Education Service Center. “Because if they apply for their financial aid, they’re able to see if they qualify for grants, scholarships, student loans, or work-study funds. They’re not going to know unless they apply and to see if they qualify.”

Avelar adds that applying for aid is a process.

“Currently our advisors are working with our students, and they’re doing FSA IDs which is like a username and a password on studentaid.gov. Once they have a student FSA ID, it’s an easy transition for them to do the FAFSA application once it opens on December 31,” said Avelar.

For more information visit Federal Student Aid and Region One.

