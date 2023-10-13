BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While Halloween is still a few weeks away, some people are already in the spirit of giving candy.

The costumes are fun and are typically the main attraction during Halloween, but it’s important not to forget the dangers associated with candy.

Law enforcement urges parents to talk to their kids about trick-or-treat safety. For example, not accepting homemade treats or unpackaged candy and making sure candy gets thoroughly checked before being eaten.

Some popular candy brands are being used to market treats with THC, so make sure to also read the label, even if the candy looks familiar.

“If they’re gonna get candies that are shaped like pills, make sure that they’re actually candy and that they’re packaged because a lot of these narcotics such as fentanyl, contain their own little pack, they’re packaged into little pills,” said Officer Abril Luna, Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer.

For smaller children, do not forget to remove any candy that could potentially choke them such as gum or hard candies.