What to expect this tax season as a first-time small business owner

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The uncertainty brought about by the pandemic produced an unexpected result. Many in the country became entrepreneurs, finding a way to turn their passion into profit.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows a surge in new business applications last year. Whether that was a result of a job loss or just looking to make some extra money on the side, those now considered self-employed must file a different form this tax season.

Certified Personal Accountant Mariela Ruiz says filing taxes as a business owner is a little more complicated and recommends seeking professional help to ensure everything is done correctly. She adds the most common type of small business popping up is a sole proprietorship, which requires a 1040 Form.

In this case, taxes should have been filed quarterly and you will still be held responsible for paying the lump sum if payments were missed.

However, if you have not been saving enough to pay at once, you may have options.

“We’ll help them get into an installment agreement with the IRS and what that is, is an agreement they’re going to pay these amounts over time,” she said. “It’s definitely a big plus because it reduces the amount of interest they’re accruing on the amounts they owe, and it also allows them to remain compliant with the IRS.”

Among the benefits of being self-employed — such as a more flexible schedule — are tax deductions.

Ruiz says though it depends on your trade, items such as supplies and equipment you’ve purchased for your small business can be reported on your upcoming tax filings.

Even things like your cell phone bill and car expenses may qualify, but it’s important to keep the right supporting documents in case you are audited.

“You got to make sure they are legitimate business deductions,” she said. “Just because you hear something is deductible doesn’t necessarily mean it is. You’ve got to make sure you’re connecting yourselves with the right people that have the knowledge of the internal revenue code so you’re not filling out returns that are not in compliance with the rules.”

Ruiz adds the biggest mistake new small business owners make is not keeping separate bank accounts from their personal.

If more time is needed to sort this out, you may be able to apply for an extension.