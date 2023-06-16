MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Staying hydrated is not just about drinking any beverage, because some of them can actually dehydrate you.

Drinks that are high in sugar and sodium can actually do you more harm than good when you are trying to rehydrate.

According to the National Library of Medicine, dehydration can lead to chronic kidney failure. The recommended daily water intake is between 6 to 8 glasses of water, and the more active you are, the more water you should drink.

“Try to avoid drinking sugary drinks, alcohol, and energy drinks, things that might dehydrate you,” said Lesly Garcia, South Texas Health Systems Registered Dietitian. “If you do drink those different beverages, just make sure that you’re drinking extra water to replenish yourself. If you are exercising, also increased the amount of water that you’re drinking because it is very hot outside.”

Garcia said she only recommends sports drinks for those who have exercised for long hours.

Aside from drinking plenty of water while outside, snacks can also help you stay energized.

Fruits like watermelon, apples, and oranges are great snacks because they have a high concentration of water. And if you want to take them up a notch, try freezing your fruits for some extra coolness.

“In addition to the water, also, some different foods that have a high fluid content like different fruits, also vegetables as well to just try to avoid salty foods because those can also dehydrate you,” said Garcia.

Snacks with high levels of salt include peanuts, pretzels, and pickles, just to name a few. Monitoring your salt intake will help you avoid developing high blood pressure.