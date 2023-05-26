HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have seen these blue and white hurricane evacuation signs either posted up or painted on the road. They let you know that you are moving in the right direction when an evacuation is ordered.

In general evacuation routes are laid out for people to move away from the coast. The more west you can go, the better.

Long prior to an evacuation order being issued, make sure you and your family have all the essentials ready to go. This includes batteries, important documents, extra cash, extra keys, food, a first aid kit, a gas can, medication, pet supplies, phone chargers, sanitation items, and water.

A few very important tips include leaving if in a mandatory evacuation zone, protecting and securing your home, following the routes, having three days of supplies and a month of medicine, and waiting until officials clear you to return home.