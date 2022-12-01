EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preparations for the annual Night of Lights Parade in Edinburg will prompt road closures throughout the city.

Edinburg and the Chamber of Commerce will host the parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. It will start at Richard Flores Stadium and travel northbound on South Closner Boulevard.

Road closures are expected to being at 5:30 p.m. Friday on South Closner Blvd between Canton St and Schunior Rd. The parade will kick off on the corner of Mark S. Pena Dr. and S. Closner Blvd (Richard Flores Stadium) and will be moving north on Closner Blvd and will end one block north of the Museum of South Texas History, according to a release from the city.

The roads will remain closed until the conclusion of the Night of Lights parade.

Parking for the parade will be available at the following locations; Edinburg City Hall located at 415 W. University Dr., Edinburg CISD Administration located at 411 N. 8th Ave, and 201 N Closner Blvd.

Parade participants may begin to line up at 4 p.m. at Richard Flores Stadium. Trophies and awards will be given to first, second and third-place winners in the business, civic, school and marching band divisions. All competitors must be present during the judging period of 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In conjunction with the parade, the Edinburg Fire Department will be hosting its Santa & Sirens Fire Stoppers Festival from 6 P.M. – 11 P.M. All are welcome to enjoy a night full of fun, food, entertainment, and live music performances by Tejano Highway 281, Conjunto Cats, Spare Parts, and Frankie Caballero Jr. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets while you enjoy the music at our new amphitheater located at 201 W. McIntyre St.