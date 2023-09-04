RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s been a recent change to how school districts can deal with students caught vaping or using e-cigarettes.

A newly enacted law gave school districts the option to place students into an alternative education program.

House Bill 114 amended the Texas Education Code to include an alternative to automatic expulsion from school.

The new state law includes any student that is caught vaping within 300 feet of a school or any school related off-campus event. If a student is caught, the vaping device, e-cigarettes or any vaping accessories can be taken from the student and destroyed.

School officials said, they are already trying to spread the word about the new policy.

“We are already putting out flyers in all our campuses. Putting it on our social media. Speaking to our parents in different meetings we’ve been having,” said Donna ISD Discipline Coordinator Claudia Guerrero.

Guerrero said the district is also working closely with its law enforcement whenever a case like this happens and is fully prepared to follow the new law.

“We are going to enforce that part of the Texas Education Code in sending the students. Even if they’re just in possession,” Guerrero said.

Legal professional said there are also severe repercussions for getting caught with vaping materials.

“Anyone that’s charged with a vaping crime, be it with possession, or be it with possession of the oils, is charged with a felony,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Saenz said when cases like this are brought to his office, he has to follow the law and indict them, even if they are students.

Saenz added an indictment alone will result in a criminal history that follows a person their whole life.

“A criminal history is kind of like a tattoo, but worse. Because if you have a tattoo and you don’t want people to see it, you can cover it. A criminal history, an employer is going to see that,” Saenz said.

The law now requires students to complete a drug and alcohol awareness program within thirty days of the offense.

The Texas Education Agency has until Oct. 1 to approve one or much such programs. If there is no room for the student in the alternative education program, school districts have the option to transfer an offender back in-school suspension.