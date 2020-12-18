What ‘Operation Warp Speed’ means for Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Ninety-five thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have already been delivered to 23 sites across Texas, several right here in the Rio Grande Valley.

By the end of the week, more than 220,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered and given to frontline workers so they can continue to fight the disease effectively and keep the community safe.

Governor Greg Abbott praised UPS and the states health department during his press conference.

“We have what appears to be the most effective and robust vaccine distribution in the United States,” said Abbott.

He supported the decision to give the vaccines to frontline workers and other high-risk groups first as the best way to keep the country moving forward.

“There is really one element that necessitated any type of rollback whatsoever, and that is overwhelming hospitalizations that would make it impossible to care for people.”

Health experts are excited about adding another tool to their belts to fight Covid-19, and they hope that with the release of the first vaccine, we have rounded the corner of the pandemic.

Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the Department of State Health Services called the approval of the vaccine “the ray of hope at the end of the tunnel,” but warned Texans to remain vigilant.

“This is a marathon, we’re at that point in the marathon I think that we’re all about to just hit that wall as they say, and we need an extra boost of confidence and optimism that will get us across the finish line and that is the vaccine,” said Hellerstedt.

Governor Abbott hopes that at least one million Texans will have received their vaccine by the end of the month. He says that vaccines will become increasingly available as the new year goes on.

“Both Pfizer and Moderna will be increasing the volume of production they have, but also, we do expect that before we get to March there will be additional vaccine providers,” said Abbott.

Health experts expect the Moderna vaccine to receive Emergency Use Authorization some time in the next two weeks.