What local leaders want to ask the Biden administration

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—President Joe Biden has a lot in his agenda as he begins his first days in office. Local leaders, as well as community members, hope he can give priority to certain issues.

The pandemic has been a source of concern for many. Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo, both said COVID-19 is a topic they would bring to the President regularly.

“Aid to families, businesses struggling due to COVID-19 has to be the first priority,” said Senator Lucio.

“You’re going to need to see this vaccine distributed broadly and that’s a huge logistical challenge, there’s no doubt about it, but I would hope that the federal government would put their efforts into that rather than delegating it out.” said Dr. Castillo.

In the president’s National Strategy for COVID-19 Response, it says experts and scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will develop a clear, evidence-based, metric-driven public health guidance that will be given to the American people.

Important topics for the President, includes DACA and the border wall. Congressman Henry Cuellar said stopping the construction of the border wall is the first thing he wants to stop.

“I want all those contracts to stop, the condemnations, the lawsuits, the wave of environmental laws that former president Trump has done,” said Congressman Cuellar.

DACA recipient Samantha Aleman wants the President to focus on dreamers. “The one thing that I really want is the dream act, the DREAM act is a path for citizenship and not only that it gives more opportunities for even more dreamers who weren’t able to get DACA.” said Aleman.

President Biden has signed executive actions that defend the dreamers program for undocumented young Americans and has ordered a “halt” on the construction of the border wall.

