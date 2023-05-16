BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For months now locals who frequent the Brownsville Sunrise Mall have noticed construction in the parking lot near the Luby’s entrance due to the construction of two chain restaurants coming to the area.

Bubba’s 33 began construction in late February and is projected to be completed by July 21, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Construction is taking place at US Highway 77 & State Highway FM 802 in Brownsville.

Once completed and open, the restaurant will offer brunch, pizza, wings, burgers, beers and cocktails.

Also coming to Sunrise Mall is Parry’s Pizza & Taphouse. Construction on the facility began in January and will be completed in June, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Parry’s Pizza will be located at 2320 North Expressway in Brownsville. The chain is best known for its NY-style pizza and craft beer.