What is a conservatorship?

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Pop star Britney Spears was in court in Los Angeles to have her conservatorship that has been in place for 13 years removed.

A conservatorship is a legal process that is typically used to help people who cannot help themselves.

Conservatorships are commonly used on children or the elderly.

“A form of guardianship or protection over the personal and financial events of a person when they’re unable to take care of their own matters,” said Attorney Rick Barrera.

Under a conservatorship, a person typically has control over their day-to-day lives, but financial and other impactful personal decisions are made by the conservator.

“She wouldn’t be able to buy a home without someone evaluating whether or not that would be a reasonable expense. She wouldn’t necessarily just be able to go off and marry someone,” said Barrera.

Conservatorships can be removed, but because they are typically placed on cognitively impaired people, it can be difficult to remove them.

“It would be an evidentiary issue. It would be something they have to prove through professional evaluations, through a track record,” said Barrera.

Barrera said cases like Britney Spears’ are rare, and that it shouldn’t stop people from trying to help a loved one who might be being exploited.

Barrera said the situation with Britney Spears was unfortunate, “but it is also necessary for one to guard and take care of their loved ones against exploitation if they do have a sizable risk to them due to their financial situation or state of mind.”

According to a study from the Department of Justice, around 1.3 million are under conservatorships in the United States.