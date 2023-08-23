HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — What is a Boss Barbie? Daisy “the Barbie Boss” Villarreal says they help community members get enrolled in Medicare, Obamacare, and all kinds of top insurance information.

Villarreal says she networks not only in Cameron County but nationally with top Latino businesses in the U.S.

For more information on the Barbie Boss event click here.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.