RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temperatures remain in the triple digits across the Valley and AC companies are seeing a high demand in repairs.

“It’s been pretty crazy. We’ve been getting bombarded with calls,” Noah Gonzalez, a service expert with Colair Inc. said.

Gonzalez says as temperatures rise so has the need for repairs.

“This has been one of the hottest summers we’ve dealt with. I mean, every single year, it does get hotter and hotter. But these past few days 110 has been pretty crazy,” Jay Villegas, the Vice President of Frontier Inc said.

The excessive heat places AC units at risk for damage if not used properly which could cost a lot to repair.

Villegas says you can maintain your AC unit by changing your filter once a month or washing your condenser to make sure there is no dirt restricting airflow.

“If you haven’t maintained the system it’s going to run harder than it should. So, then the house is not going to cool as fast as it should,” Villegas said.

Villegas adds getting a programmable thermostat could also go a long way.

“You can program it to be a couple of degrees hotter… That can save you the money when no one’s there for the cooling,” Villegas adds.

AC repair companies advise you to have someone check your unit once a month.

Gonzalez says to place your thermostat to 75 degrees to make sure you are not overworking your AC unit this summer.