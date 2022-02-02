RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong blast of arctic air is arriving in less than 24 hours. Winter Storms Warnings have been issued for much of Texas with possible air traffic delays in Dallas.

So how much snow could the Rio Grande Valley see?

None.

Sorry to break it to you, but it’s only going to be cold. We do have a Freeze Watch in effect from 3 a.m. -11 a.m. Friday and Saturday mornings but any kids (or teachers) looking for a snow day will be a tad out of luck.

In order for snow to grace us with its presence, there must be enough moisture in the air. While there will be moisture BEFORE the front arrives, the amount will drop AFTER the front moves in. Air temperature from the air down to the surface must then remains freezing the entire way down (as shown in the graphic below.) Then, the temperature must remain below freezing for the snow not to melt immediately.

There is a lot playing again us in the Tip o’ Tex, but maybe one day snow will return. It’s just not going to be with this front.