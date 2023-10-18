RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Folks from Western Governors University say there is a transformation underway in the Rio Grande Valley regarding health inequities.

“Given the fact that we have a poverty rate that’s double the rest of the state we really sought to convene these organizations and find solutions for the future,” Eric Weaver, executive director for the Institute for Advancing Health Value, said.

The representatives from WGU said it is important for people in the Rio Grande Valley to have equitable opportunities to health care but also that they have equitable opportunities to understand their health issues.

Those interested in learning more about the initiative can go to wgu.edu.