BROWNSVILLE, Texas(ValleyCentral)— The Flores family tragically lost their home on Nov. 10 due to an electrical fire when the family wasn’t home.

Their home was a rental, so the hope of insurance reimbursement isn’t an option for them. Thankfully, the community and friends are coming together to help them find some hope during this time.

“We are really grateful for everybody’s help and how everybody has made this the impossible. Possible go, like go way easier than yeah,” Cynthia Hernandez and Mario Flores said. “So we’re really grateful for everybody’s help, and we’re just happy to be here and alive and with good health.”

Their daughters are part of the West Brownsville little league, who came together along with the Brownsville community to host a fundraiser to help the Flores family ease the monetary losses.

“I think it’s important to help just our fellow man just, period,” public information officer for West Brownsville Little League Dino Chavez said. “But in this case, because they’re part of our West Brownsville Little League family, I mean, we are taking ownership of trying to help them, you know, and doing what I think everybody should do.”